Indonesian officials taken hostage during fire probe

Indonesian officials investigating forest fires on Sumatra island were taken hostage and threatened with death by a mob allegedly linked to a palm oil company, the environment ministry said.



The team arrived at a plantation where a company called Andika Permata Sawit Lestari (APSL) was suspected of using fires to illegally clear land, according to a statement from the ministry.



Six Indonesian provinces have issued an alert due to rising numbers of fires, prompting planes and helicopters to be deployed to combat the blazes.



However the fires have not been as serious this year as in 2015, with city-state Singapore suffering just one day of serious haze so far.

...