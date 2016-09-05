China says 'no change' after Philippines concern at disputed waters

China Monday denied it had begun building an artificial island at a South China Sea flashpoint and cautioned the Philippines not to "hype up" their maritime dispute.



Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Friday he had received an "unsettling" intelligence report showing China had sent barges to the contested Scarborough Shoal and had appeared to begin construction in the area for the first time.



On Sunday Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said a Philippine air force plane saw four Chinese coastguard ships, two barge-like vessels and two suspected troop ships near the shoal on Saturday.

...