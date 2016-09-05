Russia, Saudi say agree joint action to stabilize oil price

The world's two biggest oil producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said Monday they had agreed to "act together" to stabilize oil prices as they seek to steady the markets.



Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak described the announcement as marking a "new era" in cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia and insisted that it would have a "critical significance" for oil markets, news agency Interfax reported.



The oil market has been plagued by a stubborn supply glut that saw prices plunge to near 13-year lows below $30 at the start of 2016 .

...