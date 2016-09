Radical activist candidate Eddie Chu Hoi-dick cries as he reacts after winning a seat at the legislative council elections in Hong Kong, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016. A new wave of anti-China activists appeared headed for victory in Hong Kong's most pivotal elections since the handover from Britain in 1997, which could set the stage for a fresh round of political confrontations over Beijing's control of the city. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)