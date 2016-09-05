In Turkey, Kurds begin hunger strike over jailed leader

A group of Kurdish activists including MPs on Monday began a hunger strike to protest the lack of news about the welfare of jailed Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan.



Ocalan, who heads the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which is blacklisted as a terror group by Turkey and its Western allies, is serving life for treason at an island prison near Istanbul.



Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag had on Sunday dismissed claims there were any problems with Ocalan's health or his security in a statement carried by state-run Anadolu news agency.



At the weekend, Turkish warplanes bombed four PKK targets in the Cukurca region near the Iraqi border after 22 soldiers and a village guard were killed in clashes and an attack blamed on the rebel group.

