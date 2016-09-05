May says Britain still inspires confidence post-Brexit

Britain can become a global leader in free trade as it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday, insisting that the country still inspires economic confidence despite the Brexit vote.



Australia said it wanted to discuss a free trade deal soon after May became prime minister in July, and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told May on Monday that Australia was determined to give Britain "all the support and assistance" it needs as it negotiates its exit from the EU.



Japan's ambassador to Britain has warned that Japanese companies could move out of Britain if it becomes a less profitable place to do business.

