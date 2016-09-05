Putin: Japan once passed up chance to take back two disputed isles

Russia's President Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with France's President Francois Hollande (not pictured) during the G20 Leaders Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on Sept. 4, 2016. / AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
Abe calls for 'new epoch' in Russia-Japan ties hit by WWII dispute
Putin says keen to solve Japan island row
Japan typhoon death toll rises to 14
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Abe calls for 'new epoch' in Russia-Japan ties hit by WWII dispute
Putin says keen to solve Japan island row
Japan typhoon death toll rises to 14
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE