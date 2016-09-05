Hungary, Serbia brace for possible surge in migrant entry

Hungary's prime minister vowed Monday to protect his country's borders against a possible surge in migrant arrivals this fall and offered to help neighboring Serbia to do the same.



Viktor Orban described an agreement between the European Union and Turkey on stopping the mirgant influx into Europe as "fragile". He said it is in Hungary's interest to help prevent a pileup of migrants in Serbia as well.



Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said Monday there are currently about 5,000 migrants in Serbia.

...