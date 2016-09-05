Spain's Socialists seek talks but third election still looks likely

The leader of Spain's Socialists said Monday he would seek coalition talks with smaller parties, as the country lurches towards its third election in a year following several failed attempts to form a government.



That extended a political stalemate that has held the country in its grip since December when an earlier national ballot also ended without a clear winner, frustrating Spaniards who are beginning to enjoy the fruits of recovery after a long recession.



Parties now have two months to put aside their differences and form an administration.



Sanchez failed to form a government with backing from the smaller parties in March, with Ciudadanos and Podemos refusing to support each other.

...