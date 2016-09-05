Hong Kong pro-democracy candidates retain veto in key vote

A group of young Hong Kong pro-democracy activists pulled off a stunning election victory, gaining a foothold in the southern Chinese city's legislature and setting the stage for a new round of political confrontations with Beijing, official results showed Monday.



The candidates, who helped lead massive 2014 pro-democracy street protests, will now seek a vote on changing the way the city is governed by China's Communist leaders, but they'll face resistance from Beijing, which rejects separatism.



Law's party, Demosisto, founded earlier this year with teen protest leader Joshua Wong, advocates a referendum on "self-determination" on the future status of Hong Kong, which is in the middle of a 50-year transition period to Chinese rule.



Under the principle of "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law constitution, Beijing is supposed to let Hong Kong keep its capitalist economic and political system separate from mainland China's until 2047 .

...