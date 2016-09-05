British lawmakers debate petition demanding second Brexit referendum

British lawmakers Monday debated a petition signed by more than 4.1 million people that demands a second referendum on European Union membership.



Britain's government has ruled out a second referendum and says that it is preparing to trigger the formal divorce proceedings that would eventually take Britain out of the club it joined in 1973 .



In the June 23 vote, 51.9 percent, or 17.4 million people, voted to leave the EU while 48.1 percent, or 16.1 million people, voted to stay in the EU.

