Brazil activists occupy government office demanding farmland

Hundreds of protesters have occupied a government office in Brazil's capital demanding farmland for 120,000 landless families and other reforms, one of the country's biggest land rights movements said Monday.



Dubbing their protest the "cries of the excluded," Brazil's Landless Workers' Movement (MST) and other farmers' groups occupied the office of the Planning Ministry in central Brasilia, the MST said in a statement.



One percent of Brazil's population owns about 45 percent of the country's land, the study said.



Temer dismissed protesters as "small groups" who are "not representative" of Brazil's 204 million people.

...