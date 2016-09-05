Gunfire kills two at New York Caribbean street party

Two people were shot dead at a pre-dawn Caribbean heritage celebration in New York despite ramped-up efforts by police and community activists to prevent the violence that has plagued the annual event, authorities said Monday.



Gunfire erupted in three separate incidents during J'Ouvert, a street party tied to the Caribbean Carnival that draws tens of thousands of revelers in the borough of Brooklyn over the Labor Day Weekend.



Two men, aged 18 and 22, were killed in shootings at about 3:45 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. a.m. A 72-year-old woman was injured in the first shooting and a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in a third shooting at about 6:45 a.m.



The party is followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which attracts some one million people.

...