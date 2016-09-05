French ex-minister in court over tax fraud, money laundering

Jerome Cahuzac appeared in a Paris court on charges of tax fraud and money laundering that saw him resign in 2013 in one of the biggest political scandals under President Francois Hollande.



Cahuzac, who acknowledged evading taxes for two decades, faces up to seven years in prison and a 1 million-euro ($1.1 million) fine if convicted.



The two have already paid 2.3 million euros ($2.6 million) in back taxes to French authorities.



For months, Cahuzac strongly denied any wrongdoing, even to Hollande and government colleagues.



Cahuzac said Monday in court that he knew that if his Swiss account were revealed, it would ruin 10 years of work, so he chose to lie.

...