Venezuelan journalist charged after anti-Maduro protest

A prominent journalist and lawyer on the Venezuelan island of Margarita was charged Monday with money laundering and will remain behind bars, according to family and a rights group, following his detention after publicizing a protest against President Nicolas Maduro.



More than 30 people were briefly detained, activists said on Saturday, in part of what the opposition is calling a major crackdown by the socialist government during a campaign for a referendum to recall Maduro.



All those held in Margarita were released after a few hours except Braulio Jatar, 58, who was picked up on Saturday morning on his way to host his regular morning radio show, according to his family.

...