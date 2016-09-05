Gabon opposition chief urges general strike after disputed election

Gabon's opposition leader appealed Monday for a general strike to protest what he said was a fraudulent re-election of President Ali Bongo, but few heeded his call as economic activity picked back up in the capital Libreville.



Gabon produces 200,000 barrels per day, according to the International Energy Agency, and its output is in decline.



France has had a military base in Gabon since independence in 1960 and 450 troops are stationed there, according to the French Defense Ministry. Gabon is also home to 14,000 French citizens.



Gabon recalled its ambassador to Paris in January after France's Prime Minister Manuel Valls appeared to question the legitimacy of Ali Bongo's 2009 election.

