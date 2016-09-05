Obama becomes first sitting US president to visit Laos

Barack Obama became the first U.S. president to visit Laos in office, touching down in Vientiane Monday for a summit of East and South East Asian leaders.



The outgoing president's visit comes decades after the United States launched a massive and secret bombing campaign in the country that lasted from 1964 to 1973 .



Obama's visit to Laos will be the final trip to east Asia of his eight-year presidency, during which he has sought to refocus American military, political and economic resources on the region.

...