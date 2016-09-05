US family 'deeply grieving' boy who disappeared in 1989

The mother of a Minnesota boy who was abducted nearly 27 years ago and whose buried remains were identified this weekend said Monday that her family is grieving.



A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Saturday that a person of interest in Jacob's abduction took authorities to a field in central Minnesota where Jacob's buried remains and other evidence were recovered.



The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Jacob's remains were identified Saturday, and that authorities expect to be able to provide more details this week.



Authorities have not publicly said it was Heinrich who led them to Jacob's remains.

...