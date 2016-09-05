Obama threatens to cancel meeting with Philippines' Duterte

President Barack Obama threatened Monday to call off a planned meeting with new Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, seeking distance from a U.S. ally's leader during a diplomatic tour that's put Obama in close quarters with a cast of contentious world figures.



Duterte managed to do both just before flying to Laos for a regional summit with Obama, who Duterte warned not to challenge him over extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.



Duterte, who had been scheduled to meet Obama Tuesday on the summit's sidelines, has been under intense global scrutiny over the more than 2,000 suspected drug dealers and users killed since he took office. Obama has said he planned to raise the issue in his first meeting with Duterte, but the Philippine leader insisted he was only listening to his own country's people.



Obama also spent about 90 minutes Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, another leader whose fate seems intertwined with Obama's in all the wrong ways.

...