Moroccan suspected of links to Paris attack extremists held in Austria

A Moroccan man arrested in Brussels in July is being held in Austria, suspected of having links to the extremist cell responsible for the Paris attacks last November, a spokesman for the Belgian federal prosecutor told AFP Monday.



Tabaouni is believed to have ties to the two alleged members of ISIS, Algerian Adel Haddadi and Pakistani Mohamad Usman, who were arrested in Austria last December and handed over to French authorities in July as part of the investigation into the Paris attacks.



Haddadi and Usman were detained by Greek authorities for 25 days because they had fake Syrian passports.

