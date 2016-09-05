Trump says he expects to do all 3 presidential debates

Republican Donald Trump said Monday he was committed to participating in the three official presidential debates with rival Hillary Clinton, barring some unforeseen "natural disaster" like a hurricane.



Trump last month expressed doubt about participating in all three debates, the first of which will be held Sept. 26 at Hofstra University in New York.



Clinton has suggested that Trump could be an unpredictable adversary in the debates, and that she was preparing for "wacky stuff" from the Republican candidate.

