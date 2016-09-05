UN human rights chief says Trump, others fanning prejudice

The United Nations human rights chief on Monday accused U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump of spreading "humiliating racial and religious prejudice" and warned of a rise of populist politics that could turn violent.



In comments at a security and justice conference, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said he was addressing Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders and other "populists, demagogues and political fantasists".



Zein called Wilders' election pledge to a ban Muslim immigrants and the Koran "grotesque".

...