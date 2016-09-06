Italy’s 100 club village reveals its secrets: joie de vivre and lots of sex

Scientists Monday revealed part of the secret to why a small village in southern Italy has an unusual number of centenarians – low levels of a particular hormone that affects circulation.



Italian and U.S. experts have spent the last six months investigating the extraordinary longevity of residents of Acciaroli, where more than one in 10 – 81 at the mayor's last count – of the village's population of 700 is over 100 years old.



The study also found "metabolites present [in the bodies of those studied] which may have a positive influence on longevity and the well-being of Cliento's centenarians," the statement said, without giving further details.



The researchers have decided to extend the study and expand their research, including by launching a fundraising campaign.

...