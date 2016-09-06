Scottish ‘sea monster’ fossil encased in rock finally exposed

A toothy, dolphin-like predator which prowled the oceans in the Jurassic era, when dinosaurs roamed the Earth, has been uncovered in a Scottish museum where it lay buried for 50 years, scientists said Monday.



The fossil monster will go on display at the museum as the "crown jewel" of Scottish prehistory, the scientist added.



Earlier this year, researchers said prehistoric global warming had wiped out the ichthyosaurs after an impressive 157-million-year deep-sea reign.



For Brusatte, these creatures are much more impressive than their fictional Scottish counterpart, the Loch Ness Monster, could ever hope to be.

