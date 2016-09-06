3-D skulls from Henry VIII’s doomed warship online

British archaeologists Monday published detailed 3-D models of skulls and artifacts found on board English King Henry VIII's warship as part of a digital experiment designed to share knowledge of major historical finds.



One skull, reproduced in a fully interactive model, belonged to a carpenter on board the Mary Rose, the flagship of England's navy when it sank in 1545 as heartbroken Henry VIII watched from the shore.



Relics from the ship, including the carpenter's tools, are also available for fellow archeologists and scientists to study on the website following lengthy work by scientists at Swansea University in Wales.



The technique is known as photogrammetry, using high-resolution 2-D photographs to produce detailed 3-D models.

...