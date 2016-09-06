Lots of promises at G-20, few concrete plans

Leaders from the world's top economies broadly agreed at a summit in China Monday to coordinate macroeconomic policies, but few concrete proposals emerged to meet growing challenges to globalization and free trade.



At the two-day gathering in the scenic Chinese city of Hangzhou, the world's most powerful leaders also agreed to oppose protectionism, with Chinese President Xi Jinping urging major economies to drive growth through innovation, not just fiscal and monetary measures.



The G-20 called for the formation of a global forum to take steps to address steel excess capacity and encourage adjustments, the White House said, one of the controversial issues discussed at the summit.



With the summit taking place after Britain's vote in June to exit the European Union and before the U.S. presidential election in November, G-20 leaders had been expected to mount a defense of free trade and globalization and warn against isolationism.



It was the last time that Obama attended a G-20 summit.

