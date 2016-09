Uzbekistan wants to maintain a stable relationship with the United States as it goes through its first leadership change since independence, a senior U.S. diplomat said Tuesday after meeting the Uzbek foreign minister in Tashkent.



Daniel Rosenblum, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Central Asia at the U.S. Department of State, met Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Komilov late Monday.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday he would also visit Uzbekistan Tuesday to honour Karimov.

...