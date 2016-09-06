Obama cancels meeting with Philippines' Duterte after insult

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Tuesday expressed regret over his "son of a bitch" remark while referring to President Barack Obama.



Duterte made the remarks Monday before flying to Laos, where he will attend a regional summit.



Duterte said both sides mutually agreed to postpone the meeting.



Duterte has earlier cursed the pope and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.



Last week, Duterte said he was ready to defend his bloody crackdown on illegal drugs, which has sparked concern from the U.S. and other countries.

...