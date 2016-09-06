Myanmar Buddhists boo ex-UN chief on peace mission

Hundreds of Buddhist hardliners booed former U.N. chief Kofi Annan as he arrived in Myanmar's troubled Rakhine state Tuesday to probe religious conflict that has displaced tens of thousands of Muslim Rohingya.



Annan has been tasked by the leader of Myanmar's new government Aung San Suu Kyi with finding ways to heal wounds in the bitterly divided and poor western state.



More than 100 people have been killed -- the majority Muslims -- while tens of thousands of the stateless Rohingya group have spent the past four years trapped in bleak displacement camps with limited access to health care and other basic services.



The Rohingya are despised by Myanmar's hardline Buddhists, who say they have no rights to citizenship and label them "Bengalis", a shorthand for illegal immigrants.



Last week, sitting U.N. chief Ban Ki-Moon called on Myanmar to grant citizenship to the the group and respect their right to self-identify as Rohingya.

