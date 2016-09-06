Afghan forces end siege after suicide attacks hit Kabul

Afghan security forces sealed off the center of Kabul Tuesday as they battled gunmen who barricaded themselves inside the offices of an international aid group after a car bomb attack Monday night.



The attack in a prosperous business and residential area of the capital took place just hours after a Taliban suicide attack near the Defense Ministry killed at least 24 people, including a number of senior security officials.



An Interior Ministry official said initial reports indicated one person had been killed and six wounded in the attack, with 31 people rescued from the area.



It was the deadliest attack in Kabul since at least 80 people were killed by a suicide bomber who targeted a demonstration on July 23 .

...