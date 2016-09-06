Greek volunteers share UN refugee award

More than 2,000 sea rescue volunteers, who last year saved thousands trying to cross the Mediterranean to Europe, have won the annual Nansen prize, the U.N. refugee agency announced Tuesday.



The Hellenic Rescue Team (HRT) will share the prestigious award with Efi Latsoudi, a human rights activist on Lesbos who helped provide a safe haven to thousands of refugees on the Greek island, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said.



Volunteers with HRT last year carried out 1,035 rescues, saving 2,500 lives, and assisting more than 7,000 people to safety.



During the peak of the crisis, PIKPA, which had the capacity to take in 150 people, was hosting some 600 refugees daily and distributing more than 2,000 meals.

