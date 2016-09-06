China warns new Hong Kong lawmakers not to back independence

Beijing has warned new Hong Kong lawmakers not to back independence for the semi-autonomous city after young anti-China activists won seats for the first time in key weekend elections.



Five candidates advocating independence or self-determination for Hong Kong are to sit in the 70-seat assembly.



The vote saw the highest turnout since Hong Kong was handed back to China by Britain in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" deal that protected the city's freedoms for 50 years.



Lawmakers will take up their seats on Oct. 1 and will have to swear an oath to uphold the constitution, which describes Hong Kong as part of China.



It is not yet clear what may happen if they go on to advocate independence as an option for Hong Kong in the legislature.

...