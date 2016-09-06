Clinton, Trump kick off their race to election finish

Rivals Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump sprinted out of the campaign blocks Monday to begin their two-month dash to the U.S. presidential election, descending on Ohio as ground zero of their 2016 battle.



Democrat Clinton maintains an edge over Trump in national polls, has dramatically deeper ground operations in swing states, and trounced Trump in August fundraising.



Clinton expressed "grave" concern about reports that Russia has been interfering in the U.S. electoral process through invasive cyber attacks on the Democratic Party and an apparent attack on voter registration systems in Arizona.



And she implied Moscow was trying to help get Trump elected.



Clinton shot back by recalling Trump's meeting with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto and their clash over Trump's plan to have Mexico pay for a border wall.



Clinton and Trump were each joined by their running mates in Ohio, a signal of the importance each campaign places on the Buckeye State.



Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio said there was "more pressure on Trump" than Clinton to win there.

