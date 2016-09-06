Australia high-security prisoners strike for better pay



Inmates at an Australian jail housing murderers and drug dealers have gone on strike demanding better pay, claiming their wages are not enough to cover living costs in the top-security prison.



Barwon, which houses almost 450 inmates and lies 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Melbourne, is home to some of Victoria's most dangerous criminals, including murderers and drug dealers.



Last year, heavily-armed police quelled a riot involving up to 300 inmates at a nearby Victorian jail, sparked by the introduction of a smoking ban.

