French PM suggests recount of Gabon election results

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said Tuesday a recount should be held of the votes in Gabon's disputed presidential election.



In the midst of violence that has flared since the result was announced, Valls said his first priority was ensuring the safety of the 15,000 French nationals who live in the central African country.



The prime minister also called on the Gabonese authorities to establish the whereabouts of around 15 French nationals who have been missing since the violence began.

...