Floods kill 60, displace 44,000 in N.Korea: UN

Flooding following heavy rain has killed 60 people and left over 44,000 homeless in North Korea, the United Nations said Tuesday, after the country reported that a northeastern river suffered its worst-ever flood.



Nearly 9,000 buildings were destroyed or damaged with 10,000 hectares (24,711 acres) of farmland flooded, it said, adding joint relief efforts involving the U.N. and the North were underway.



The North's state media said Friday that 15 people were missing after over 17,000 houses were destroyed or damaged.

