Hurricane Newton barrels toward Mexico resort

Hurricane Newton swirled toward Mexico's popular northwestern resorts of Los Cabos early Tuesday, prompting authorities to close schools and airports two years after a powerful storm pummeled the region.



The NHC said at 0600 GMT that Newton was packing winds of up to 90 miles (150 kilometers) per hour as it churned some 60 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas.



The government of the state of Baja California Sur opened several shelters with room for 16,000 people after the tropical storm was reclassified as a hurricane.



Los Cabos was pummeled in September 2014 by Hurricane Odile, which left six people dead and caused $1 billion in damage.



The storm is due to produce up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain in several Pacific coast states, which could trigger life-threatening flash floods and mudslides, the center said.

...