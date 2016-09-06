British MP pressured over male prostitute scandal

A senior British lawmaker faced calls to step down from his position as head of an influential parliamentary committee Tuesday after becoming embroiled in a scandal involving gay prostitutes.



Keith Vaz from the opposition Labour Party, a married father of two and one of the first British Asian senior ministers, was recorded paying two male escorts for their services, according to a report in the Sunday Mirror.



Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has indicated that Vaz is under no obligation to resign his position.



Vaz has previously said in parliament that he would vote to ban poppers if the drug was proved to be harmful.

