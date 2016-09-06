Bomb kills three including four-year-old at Thai school



A four-year-old girl and her father were among three killed Tuesday when a bomb hidden in a motorcycle's fuel tank exploded outside a school in Thailand's insurgency-plagued south.



Ethnic Malay insurgents in the kingdom's so-called "Deep South" have for years targeted schools and teachers, which are seen as symbols of Thai state power in the culturally distinct Muslim-majority region.



More than 6,500 people -- the majority of them civilian -- have been killed by rebels and Thailand's Buddhist-majority security forces since 2004 .



Dozens of teachers have been killed by rebels, some in front of pupils.

