Hanjin to spend $90 mn to ease shipping crisis

South Korea's Hanjin Group said Tuesday it would provide its shipping firm with 100 billion won ($90.4 million) to help ease huge disruptions to global sea freight after the unit filed for bankruptcy.



Hanjin Shipping, the world's seventh largest shipping company, is seeking bankruptcy protection at home and in the U.S. after creditors rejected its latest plan to deal with a $5.37 billion debt.



Hanjin shares jumped 30 percent to close at 1,390 won on hopes the emergency fund injection might signal a possible rescue of the firm.



Hanjin has struggled for years since failing to recover from the impact of the 2008 global financial crisis.

