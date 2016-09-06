Canada's Trudeau hails new friendship with China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that ties with Beijing had entered a new era following a charm offensive which saw 56 business deals signed.



Trudeau said he had also raised contentious subjects, including issues of rule of law and corruption, but did not say how China had responded.



Trudeau also met Hong Kong's richest tycoon Li Ka-shing, posting a picture of himself with the billionaire on Twitter, and the city's leader Leung Chun-ying.



Earlier Tuesday, Trudeau honored those who died in World War II at a city cemetery.

...