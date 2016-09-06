EU urges full probe into attack on Ukraine TV

The EU Tuesday urged Ukraine to conduct a full independent investigation into an attack on a TV station which was set ablaze in Kiev over allegations that it is pro-Russian.



Washington earlier condemned as "unacceptable" Sunday's attack on Inter TV by about 20 Ukraine nationalists wielding petrol bombs and dressed in camouflage fatigues, while President Petro Poroshenko ordered a probe.



In return however, the EU expects him to adopt the reforms necessary to bring Ukraine up to Western norms on democracy and human rights.

