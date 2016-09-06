UK takes record action on violence against women as 'revenge porn' rises

Prosecutions for domestic abuse, rape and sexual offences against women in England and Wales hit a record high in 2015/2016, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which also reported the first cases of "revenge porn".



Women's rights groups attributed the rise to victims' growing confidence in the justice system as the CPS revealed on Tuesday that more than 117,000 cases of domestic abuse, rape and sexual offences went to trial in 2015/2016, a 10 percent increase on the previous year.



The CPS said more than 100,000 domestic abuse cases were prosecuted in 2015/2016, resulting in more than 75,000 convictions.



Since then there have been more than 206 related prosecutions, the CPS said.

...