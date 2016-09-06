Obama says N. Korea missile tests deepen isolation

U.S. President Barack Obama warned North Korea Tuesday that it was deepening its international isolation following recent missile tests that were hailed by the reclusive state's leader as "perfect".



Obama also held talks with South Korean counterpart Park Geun-hye on the sidelines of a regional summit in Laos about Pyongyang's firing of three mid-ranged missiles Monday.



The tests were a new show of force as world leaders met for a G20 gathering in China before Obama and many other Asian leaders traveled to Laos.



South Korea's defense ministry said the tests were of Rodong missiles with a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).



Kim described the August test as the "greatest success" and said it put the U.S. mainland within striking range.

