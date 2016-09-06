Protester killed in fresh Indian Kashmir clashes

A protester died from pellet gun injuries during fresh clashes with security forces Tuesday in Indian Kashmir, a hospital official said, a day after the government said it would replace the weapons.



Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Monday police and troops would use chilli-based shells instead of ones filled with birdshot to quell the unrest after hundreds of civilians sustained serious eye injuries in the clashes.



The government has been coming under growing pressure over the level of casualties in Kashmir during the protests against Indian rule, which broke out after the death of a popular rebel leader on July 8 in a gun battle with soldiers.

