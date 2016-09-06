Birth pill cutting ovary cancer deaths: study

Deaths from ovarian cancer fell significantly in Western countries from 2002 to 2012 and should continue declining largely thanks to widespread contraceptive pill use, researchers said Tuesday.



Deaths fell 16 percent in the United States, 10 percent in the 28 European Union nations excluding Cyprus, for which there was no data, and eight percent in Canada.



HRT, which uses oestrogen or progestogen to ease menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes, vaginal dryness and a low sex drive, is thought to increase the risk of ovarian cancer -- by as much as 40 percent according to a 2015 study.



Based on data from the World Health Organization, the team projected that ovary cancer deaths will decline by another 15 percent in the United States until 2020, and by 10 percent in the EU and Japan.

...