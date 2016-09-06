Bavarian leader warns Merkel after 'disaster' state vote

With a federal election just a year away, Merkel's ratings have fallen to a five-year low since opening German borders to about a million migrants last year and then championing a disputed EU-Turkey deal to solve the crisis.



The Social Democrats (SPD), junior partner in Merkel's right-left coalition, have seized on speculation about whether she may decide not to run in next year's election, although there are no obvious rival conservative candidates.



Merkel, chancellor for nearly 11 years, on Monday took responsibility for the state election result but stood by her migrant policy .. She wants the blessing of Seehofer's CSU before declaring she will stand for the chancellorship again.

