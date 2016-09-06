Kyrgyzstan says Uighur militant groups behind attack on China's embassy

A suicide bomb attack on the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital last week was ordered by Uighur militants active in Syria and carried out by a member of the East Turkestan Islamic movement, Kyrgyzstan's state security service said on Tuesday.



China condemned the attack and urged Kyrgyz authorities to quickly investigate.



The attack on the Chinese embassy was coordinated through a native of Kyrgyzstan living in Turkey, the Kyrgyz secret service said.



Kyrgyzstan shares a remote, mountainous border with China's Xingjiang province where Beijing has fought ethnic Uighur separatists for decades.

...