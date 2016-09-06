German state curbs work with Islamic group with ties to Turkey

A German state has stopped working with the country's biggest Muslim association, which has strong links to Ankara, on a project to prevent radicalization due to a row over a comic that it said glorified martyrdom.



The state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) said it had ended cooperation on the project with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB) in Cologne.



It operates through about 900 associations across Germany, most of which are mosques with imams sent by Turkey.



Some senior German politicians have in the past few months called for a rethink of ties between the German authorities and DITIB which have built up over some 30 years.



Tensions in Germany's Turkish community of about 3 million people are also mounting between supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his foes especially after July's attempted coup.

...