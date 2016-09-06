India's Muslim women say justification for triple talaq, polygamy is medieval

Muslim women fighting to ban "triple talaq" divorce and polygamy from family civil law in India's top court condemned on Tuesday justifications given by Islamic clerics as "medieval" and "reeking of sexism".



India's Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition filed by women's rights activists who want the judiciary to declare triple talaq -- where Muslim men can divorce by simply stating their intention three times verbally -- as unconstitutional.



The Indian constitution allows most religions, including Muslims -- the biggest religious minority group -- to regulate matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance through their own civil code.



Muslims make up more than 13 percent of the country's 1.2 billion people, yet they are among some of the most marginalised communities.

...